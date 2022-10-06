BYU Women’s soccer Dominates USF 6-0

BYU Women’s soccer absolutely wrecked USF 6-0 Wednesday to kick off conference play with the last WCC home opener at South Field.

USF came into the match with back-to-back losses, and BYU planned to keep the streak going in handing the Dons their third straight loss.

This was the 13th time that these teams have played each other, with BYU having won 10 of those games coming into the night. This confidence carried over into the entirety of the first half as the Cougars were controlling the field with possessions.

BYU leads the NCAA in total shots, and nothing had changed going into the 21st minute, as the Cougars had 10 shots, three shots on goal and five corner kicks compared to USF, who trailed significantly behind with one shot, no shots on goal and no corner kicks.

While BYU was leading in stats dramatically, the game was still scoreless until the 31st minute when Brecken Mozingo and Sierra Pennock Assisted Allie Fryer with a Rocket off her right foot to the back of the net, breaking the scoreless streak with just 14 minutes left in the half and putting BYU up 1-0.

Following up just minutes after, BYU’s Brecken Mozingo kept it on frame with a Lethal left foot, putting the Cougars at 2-0.

“It felt really good coming out with a strong start,” BYU head Coach Jen Rockwood said. “There’s been other games where we came out strong and kind of faded but the girls really kept after it tonight.”

The energy continued through to the second half, where BYU came out strong 3-0, after getting a goal in the 38th minute by Ellie Maughan with an assist from Olivia Wade. The scoring didn’t stop there, as Maughan followed her goal up by assisting Jamie Shepherd with another right-footed Rocket just 3 minutes later, giving the Cougars a 4-0 lead.

USF continued to struggle to get possession as BYU worked the Dons repeatedly and the Cougar goals kept coming. With 33 minutes left on the clock, Olivia Wade caught USF with the transition, making the score a commanding 5-0.

BYU could not be stopped as freshman Erin Bailey scored her first goal as a Cougar with an assist by Daviana Vaka in the 81st minute.

BYU ended the night 6-0 against USF, getting the Cougars’ first WCC win of the season and doing it fashionably with six goals scored by six different girls, showing us what this team can do.

BYU forward Erin Bailey picked up on this stating, “We just have such great Talent from each player and this is such a great demonstration of our skills and our talents.”

BYU will face Pacific next in California on Saturday.