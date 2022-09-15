BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU Women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out.
One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
On September 2, South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley announced that the home-and-home series with BYU was canceled due to the alleged racial slurs hurled during a volleyball match toward a Duke player. BYU has since completed its investigation, announcing that they found no corroborating evidence into the allegation.
Staley remained committed to upholding the cancellation, despite BYU’s investigation. “I continue to stand by my position. After my personal research, I made a decision for the well-being of my team. I regret that my university, my athletics director Ray Tanner and others got drawn into the Criticism of a choice that I made.”
BYU will open the 2022-23 season at Colorado State
That move by South Carolina left BYU to find another game. BYU will now tip off the 2022-23 season at Colorado State in Moby Arena on November 8. It will be the first regular season game of Amber Whiting’s head coaching tenure at BYU.
Whiting replaces Jeff Judkins, who became the winningest coach in BYU basketball history (men’s or women’s) during his 21 years as coach. BYU hired Whiting from Burley High School in Idaho, where she won a state championship last season.
Whiting inherits a BYU Women’s basketball program that earned a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament and was a consistent Top 25 team a season ago. But there will be a lot of new faces leading the way for the Cougars after they lost star guards Paisley Harding to graduation and Shaylee Gonzales, who transferred to Texas.
BYU brings back All-American candidate forward Lauren Gustin and rising sophomore Emma Calvert in the post.
Other notable games on the non-conference schedule include a home game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Marriott Center on November 15. The Cougars will also play in the North Shore Showcase on the campus of BYU-Hawaii against Washington State on November 18 and Troy is November 19.
BYU rounds out the non-conference schedule with a pair of in-state games against Utah State in Logan on December 6, then a home game against Utah on December 10. WCC play opens up December 17 against Gonzaga in Spokane.
BYU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule
October 27: Westminster (Exhibition)
Nov. 8: at Colorado State
Nov. 12: Montana State
Nov. 15: Oklahoma
Nov. 18: vs. Washington State (Lai’e, Hawaii)
Nov. 19: vs. Troy (Lai’e, Hawaii)
Nov. 23: Carroll College
Nov. 26: Ball State
December 1: at Boise State
December 6: at Utah State
December 10: Utah
December 17: at Gonzaga
December 19: at Portland
December 29: Pacific
December 31: Saint Mary’s
Jan. 7: San Diego
Jan. 12: at LMU
Jan. 14: at Pepperdine
Jan. 19: San Francisco
Jan. 21: Santa Clara
Jan. 26: at Saint Mary’s
Jan. 28: at Pacific
February 4: at San Diego
February 9: Pepperdine
February 11: LMU
February 16: at Santa Clara
February 18: at San Francisco
February 23: Portland
February 25: Gonzaga
