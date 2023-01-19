BYU vs. Santa Clara odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The Santa Clara Broncos will try to move into third place in the West Coast Conference standings when they face the BYU Cougars on Thursday night. Santa Clara bounced back from an 81-76 loss to Gonzaga with a 92-81 win against Pacific on Saturday. BYU lost to Gonzaga by one point last Thursday, but it recovered with a 91-81 win against Pepperdine.

Santa Clara vs. BYU spread: Santa Clara -2.5

Santa Clara vs. BYU over/under: 146 points

Santa Clara vs. BYU money line: Santa Clara -145, Brigham Young +122

Featured Game | Santa Clara Broncos vs. Brigham Young Cougars

Why Santa Clara can cover

Santa Clara has been excellent since the middle of December, winning seven of its last nine games, including a 92-81 win against Pacific on Saturday. The Broncos’ two losses during that stretch came against Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga by a combined eight points, and those are the two best teams in the conference. They exceeded expectations in both of those losses and have now covered the spread in six straight games.

The Broncos are also on a remarkable run against WCC teams, covering the spread in 10 straight conference games. Sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara with 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Sophomore guard Carlos Stewart (14.9) and senior forward Keshawn Justice (13.2) have both been key contributors as well.

Why BYU can cover

BYU’s season has followed a similar trajectory, as it has only lost two games since Dec. 7. The Cougars went on a seven-game winning streak to close out the December portion of their schedule, beating then-No. 21 Creighton and Utah during that stretch. They took then-No. 8 Gonzaga down to the wire last Thursday, coming up just short in a 75-74 final, but they covered the 5.5-point spread.

BYU bounced back from that loss with a 91-81 win against Pepperdine on Saturday, as sophomore forward Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Cougars have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, and they have won 18 of the last 20 meetings between these teams. Traore leads the team with 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while senior forward Gideon George is adding 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds.

