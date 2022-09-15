BYU vs. Oregon football preview, Prediction

BYU is coming off a statement win over the Big 12 Champion and now heads west to tangle with Oregon in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday.

The Cougars edged Baylor in a battle of two ranked teams at home last weekend to stay perfect and heads into another game between top 25 teams after Oregon got back into the polls for Week 3.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button