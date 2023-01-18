BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile

On Tuesday, the BYU football program added another Veteran Offensive lineman for its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars signed Utah transfer Paul Maile for his final season of eligibility. Maile comes to BYU after playing over 1,000 snaps for the Utes and starting the last two years at center. In total, he appeared in 29 games over the course of his Utah career.

