BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile

On Tuesday, the BYU football program added another Veteran Offensive lineman for its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars signed Utah transfer Paul Maile for his final season of eligibility. Maile comes to BYU after playing over 1,000 snaps for the Utes and starting the last two years at center. In total, he appeared in 29 games over the course of his Utah career.

Maile, who prepped at East High School in Salt Lake City, was a three-star recruit in high school who held competing offers from BYU, Boise State, Wisconsin, Cal, Georgia Tech, Washington State, and Vanderbilt among others when he signed with Utah. Maile spent five years at Utah including a redshirt season and a free year of COVID Eligibility in 2020.

The Cougars have looked to the transfer Portal to replace the lost production along the Offensive line. BYU needs to replace three starting Offensive lineman next season: Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, and Clark Barrington. Maile will be one of the most experienced Offensive lineman on the roster next season. Given his experience, Maile will be a favorite to be one of the five starting Offensive lineman when BYU kicks off the 2023 season against Sam Houston. Maile played both center and guard at Utah and will have the ability to compete for time at both spots in Provo.

Maile is the ninth transfer that BYU has secured in this recruiting cycle and the third offensive lineman. Maile joins fellow transfers Kedon Slovis, Aidan Robbins, Weylin Lapuaho, Jackson Cravens, Isaiah Bagnah, Ian Fitzgerald, Nuu Sellesin and Wyatt Dawe in Provo.

