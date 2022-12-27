BYU Signs Boise State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cravens

On Tuesday morning, BYU announced the signing of Boise State transfer Jackson Cravens. Cravens, a defensive tackle with one year of eligibility remaining, is returning home to Provo. Cravens prepped at Timpview High School where he signed with the University of Utah in the 2018 recruiting class. After one season with the Utes, Cravens transferred up to Boise to join the Broncos where he played for three seasons.

In his career, Cravens has racked up 75 total tackles including 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He has also played over 900 snaps in his collegiate career. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens is coming off the best year of his career. His season grade of 72.2 in 2022 is a career high and would have ranked second among interior defensive lineman at BYU last season.

Cravens was part of a 2022 Boise State defense that was one of the best defenses in the country. Boise State ranked no. 9 in total defense last season and no. 16 in scoring defense.

Cravens joins a BYU defensive line that will be asked to play a different style of defense under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Cravens, who has experience in a similar scheme from his time at Utah, is a candidate to immediately push for a starting role.

Cravens in the fifth player that BYU has added from the transfer Portal and the second from Boise State. They joined Kedon Slovis (Pitt), Isaiah Bagnah (Boise State), Aidan Robbins (UNLV), and Will Ferrin (Boise State).

