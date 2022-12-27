BYU Signs Boise State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cravens

On Tuesday morning, BYU announced the signing of Boise State transfer Jackson Cravens. Cravens, a defensive tackle with one year of eligibility remaining, is returning home to Provo. Cravens prepped at Timpview High School where he signed with the University of Utah in the 2018 recruiting class. After one season with the Utes, Cravens transferred up to Boise to join the Broncos where he played for three seasons.

.

