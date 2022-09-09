BYU Says It Found No Evidence of Racial Heckling at Duke Volleyball Match

The BYU Athletic department announced Friday that it had concluded its investigation into the fan who was banned for yelling a racial slur at Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson during a match. According to the investigation, the department found no evidence that the incident occurred.

“From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event,” the school said in a statement. “As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

BYU says it conducted a thorough investigation and spoke to every player and employee at the event.

“We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed,” BYU continued. “We also reached out to more than 50 individuals who attended the event: Duke Athletic department personnel and student-athletes, BYU Athletic department personnel and student-athletes, event security and management and fans who were in the arena that evening, including many of the fans in the on-court student section.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button