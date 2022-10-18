BYU represents ‘the biggest home football game’ Liberty has ever had

When BYU takes the field against Liberty on Saturday afternoon, it will complete a vision that is more than four decades in the making. When Liberty University founder Jerry Falwell announced that he would be opening Liberty University, he dreamed of the university one day playing high-level college sports against the likes of Notre Dame and BYU. More than four decades later, Falwell’s Liberty University will play host to BYU on their home football field.

Suffice to say, this is a very big opportunity for the Flames, a fact that head coach Hugh Freeze isn’t hiding from.

“For those of you who are Lucky enough – and I said Lucky enough – to play in this game Saturday night, you’re getting ready to make history. It is, without a doubt, the biggest home football game this program has ever had . I came to this school for Moments like this. You came to this school for Moments like this. Every hotel in town in sold out. The stadium is sold out. You will be on national TV. It is a big game,” Freeze told his players in a team meeting that was recorded and later tweeted about by Liberty. “You don’t approach it any different as far as preparation, but there is no hiding from this fact – you are Lucky and fortunate if you get to prepare to play in it. I want you to embrace that, but at the same time , you must earn it.”

We’ve prepared for moments like this. pic.twitter.com/DGW4MibvRD — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) October 17, 2022

This isn’t something that Freeze is simply using as a Motivational Tactic either. He is completely serious. When Liberty visited BYU back in 2019, he had very similar comments about what it meant for Liberty to be playing a team like BYU.

“This thing was cast four decades or more ago. A man had a vision – that one day, that a Christian university from the mountains of Virginia would send a team to play at BYU. You get to walk in that vision. I get to Coach in that vision,” he said to his team in a pregame address. “There is no going back. There is no going back to the days of FCS. We’re there now and we ain’t going back. You have an opportunity here Tonight to Burn the ships for 60 minutes and go represent Liberty University and our Lord and Savior – win or lose, you can represent Hm in a way that we can leave here today and say, ‘Thank you Jesus for this opportunity and thank you that we got to do it together.’ You can win this football game! But it will take 60 minutes of the most intense effort you have ever given.”

BYU will travel to Lynchburg as a 6.5-point favorite at sports books, but the Flames are looking at this game as a chance to showcase how far they have come as a program. They will be fired up to take on the Cougars.

The Cougars, on the other hand, are reeling. Following back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Arkansas, BYU is now searching for answers in an effort to get back to their winning ways. Liberty might not have the name cachet as Notre Dame or Arkansas do, but they are just as – and probably more – fired up about the chance to beat BYU than any other team on the schedule. As Freeze told his team, this is the biggest home football game in the history of Liberty football. What better way to cap off the event than with a win over the Cougars?

When BYU and Liberty scheduled this game, Liberty Athletic Director Ian McCaw was excited to talk about the series.

“BYU is very much a program that we aspire towards as a faith-based school that’s had tremendous success – including winning the national championship,” McCaw said at the time.

On Saturday, his Flames will have a chance to showcase to all of their fans that they have accomplished their goal. BYU is going to have their hands more than full this weekend.