BYU Releases statement on alleged slurs shouted at Duke volleyball players: ‘We have not found any evidence’

The BYU athletics department released a statement after completing the investigation of the Aug. 26 volleyball matches in which a The Duke player said she heard racial slurs coming from the student section. BYU said they did not find any sign of wrongdoing, but that they will continue to welcome any new evidence.

“From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event,” read the statement released on Sept. 9. “As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

Duke’s volleyball team was playing at BYU on Aug. 26 when, according to Duke starter Rachel Richardson, she and other African American teammates “were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match.” Richardson said this began during the second set, and that she immediately let the officials and BYU coaching staff know about what was going on. Duke eventually identified an individual who was removed from the arena.

After completing the investigation and not finding any evidence against him, BYU lifted the ban on the fan who had been originally identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. According to the school’s statement, BYU reviewed all available video and audio recordings, and reached out to more than 50 individuals who attended the event — including Duke personnel and student-athletes.

“There will be some who assume we are being selective in our review,” BYU said. “To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it.”

The Duke Athletic department released a statement the same day. Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King said she does not question that the player’s allegations were true.

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity,” read the statement. “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”

BYU has already suffered the consequences of the alleged incident. According to BYU Athletic director Tom Holmoe, volleyball head Coach Heather Olmstead has been receiving personal attacks and death threats. Even some outside of the volleyball program have been affected. South Carolina Women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley canceled her team’s scheduled home-and-home series with the Cougars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.