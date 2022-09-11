BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Embraces Kicker Jake Oldroyd After Missed Field Goals

With 35 seconds remaining in the game, no. 9 Baylor and no. 21 BYU were tied at 20. BYU had the ball at its own 44 yard line after a holding penalty pushed the Cougars back into their own territory. On the next play, quarterback Jaren Hall put the Cougars in field goal position with a beautiful 37-yard pass to Chase Roberts.

Veteran kicker Jake Oldroyd, whose first Collegiate kick was a game-winning field goal in 2016 (not a typo), came onto the field with eight seconds remaining to attempt the game-winning field goal from 35 yards out. They missed wide left.

