BYU, Liberty Holding Children’s Book Drive Before Football Game

PROVO, Utah – Before BYU and Liberty square off on the football field; the two faith-based universities are looking to give back.

To celebrate BYU’s first trip to Lynchburg, BYU Alumni are joining forces with Liberty University’s School of Education for a service project to help children and schools throughout central and Southwest Virginia.

Book drive for children

BYU’s Education Society and Alumni Association are encouraging fans to bring new or lightly used children’s books to the game for donation. The drop-off bins will be located outside Liberty’s campus Bookstore and the School of Education building.

There will also be bins at the BYU Alumni’s tailgate party at Liberty Mountain Conference Center (700 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg, Virginia). The tailgate runs from 11:30 am to 2 pm (Eastern Time).

All of the books donated will be collected by the United Way of Central Virginia and distributed to children in need.

Southern Virginia University, located 40 miles north of Liberty University, is also participating in the project. SVU is aligned with the values ​​of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The ownership group of Brigham Young University.

“I am excited and honored that this project is the work of three faith-based institutions,” said Amanda Cox, a member of the North Carolina Central BYU Alumni chapter who helped organize the project. “All three schools have such strong beliefs in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and it brings a huge smile to my face that we are working together to serve the children in central and Southwest Virginia.”

Saturday is the second meeting of all time between BYU and Liberty on the football field. The two schools squared off in 2019 in Provo. A game that BYU won, 31-24.

Interfaith Fireside is Friday

Along with the Saturday book drive for children, BYU Alumni and the Diamond Hill Baptist Church are holding an Interfaith Fireside the Friday night before the game at 7 pm (ET). Liberty is a Christian university that aligns with Evangelical traditions.

BYU vs. Liberty

Location: Williams Stadium (Lynchburg, Virginia)

Kickoff: 3:30 pm (ET)/1:30 pm (MT)

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame begins at 11 am)

