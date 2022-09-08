BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmets Against Baylor

PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams.

That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmets against the Bears.

Last season, BYU had a royal blue helmet with a matte finish. That one is out. “Blue lightning” is in.

The new Lightning lid, announced in May, has a chrome finish. BYU has never worn a chrome helmet before. They’ve had chrome facemasks before, but never an entire helmet.

Blue Lightning has been a popular helmet that BYU has used during photo shoots with recruits and many of the players on this year’s team.

Speaking of photoshoots, the Baylor game uniform combination reveals a player running through the glass. Which led BYU tight end Isaac Rex to write on Instagram, “Who [sic] is running through the glass?”

The rest of the uniform BYU will wear against Baylor is royal blue. BYU is calling this fit “Royal Color Rush.”

Last season, BYU wore the “Royal Rush” uniform against Arizona and won 24-16. Before the Arizona game last season, BYU had not worn a royal blue helmet since the 1960s.

Baylor has not announced what they will wear for Saturday night’s top 25 tilt. Last season, the Bears broke out the “Sailor Bear” helmet, which was a popular look. It inspired BYU to put a “Sailor Coug” Decal on the back of their navy blue helmet. Baylor won last year’s meeting 38-24.

BYU versus Baylor kicks off at 8:15 pm on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio. Pregame coverage on KSL Radio begins at 6 pm on 102.7 FM, 1160 AM, and the KSL NewsRadio app.

