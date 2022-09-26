BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night.

A new game week means another uniform reveal for BYU. For this week’s Old Wagon Wheel game, the Cougars are bringing out a new look.

Well. 19 BYU will wear their classic royal blue jersey, with white pants and a royal blue helmet. Since BYU introduced the royal blue helmet into their uniform identity, this particular uniform combination is a first for the Cougars.

BYU wore a “Royal Rush” uniform in the win over No. 9 Baylor earlier this month. But that included royal blue pants.

Whenever BYU plays an in-state rival, royal blue is a prominent color in the uniform. Since 2017, every game against an in-state rival has featured royal blue in the uniform.

Utah State hasn’t played in Provo since 2018 because the 2020 game was canceled due to the Mountain West Conference going to a conference-only schedule. BYU is currently on a two-game winning streak against the Aggies, both victories were in Logan. The last time BYU defeated Utah State in Provo was in 2016, Kalani Sitake’s first year, and the last game of Taysom Hill’s career with the Cougars.

2022 BYU Football Uniform Combinations by week

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Well. 9 Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

at No. 25 Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue Decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet |

