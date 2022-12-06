BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis For 2023 Cycle

PROVO, Utah – We’ve reached a new era for BYU football and the transfer portal. BYU is gearing up for its first season in the Big 12 Conference beginning on July 1, 2023.

A big piece to constructing rosters in the future will be through the transfer portal. Beginning on December 5 and running through January 18, 2023, is a transfer Portal window for fall student-athletes. The transfer Portal window is new on the college football calendar. It was created to stop players from entering the Portal Anytime during the year.

KSL Sports will keep a live BYU football tracker for the 2023 cycle throughout the next six weeks, with an analysis of each move.

Which BYU football players have entered the Transfer Portal?

Who has BYU picked up commitments from in the portal?

None (As of December 5, 2023, at 11 am MT)

Tate Romney | LB

2022 stats: Three games played (redshirt)

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Four

#BYU LB Tate Romney has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. A former three-star Recruit and the Younger brother to Baylor and Gunner Romney.#BYUFootball https://t.co/n7mYF1Sl2B — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 5, 2022

Romney was viewed as a potentially significant contributor moving forward. Year one after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints always takes time to return back to form physically, so the fact that he was part of the travel roster on numerous occasions spoke to his potential.

A tackling machine in high school, Romney is the younger brother to former BYU QB Baylor Romney and WR Gunner Romney.

Dallin Holker | YOU

2022 stats: 19 receptions, 235 yards, one touchdown

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Two

#BYU TE Dallin Holker plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the Portal window opens up after the season.@kslsports confirmed with the Junior TE directly. #BYUFootball https://t.co/72nS9N5P6A — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 21, 2022

Analysis: The loss of Dallin Holker was a big one to BYU’s future at tight end. Holker has the potential to be a TE1 at the Power Five level.

Jacob Conover | QB

2022 stats: 0-for-1, 0 yards, three games played

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Two

#BYU backup QB Jacob Conover is Entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.#BYUFootball @kslsports https://t.co/y4R9GqO3l7 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 2, 2022

Analysis: Once a heralded Recruit who was in a three-man QB race with Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover has talent. But he is a complete unknown. BYU coaches never turned to him when Jaren Hall was dealing with injuries or if a game was out of reach. So who he is as a quarterback at the college level is still a mystery.

Campbell Barrington | OL

2022 stats: Eight games played, zero starts

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Two

Former Freshman All-American Campbell Barrington plans to leave #BYU and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.#BYUFootball https://t.co/I7tSwWFjuM — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2022

Analysis: Has the potential to be a star Offensive lineman at the Group of Five level. He also could be a starter in the Power Five. Barrington is talented, as he earned Freshman All-American honors at the right tackle spot during his freshman season in 2021 after gray shirting. They just got beat out by a former five-star in Kingsley Suamataia. Barrington is a versatile Offensive lineman who can play any of the five positions along the line.

Terence Fall | WR

2022 stats: 12 games played; one reception for 19 yards; one Rush for 25 yards and a touchdown

New school: TBD

Years remaining: Three

Transfer Portal entry No. 4 from the #BYU football team is WR Terence Fall.#BYUFootball #TransferPortal https://t.co/nyN8fTaoHG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2022

Analysis: Fall is still young in terms of football experience. They started playing in high school. A developmental player that primarily played on special teams at BYU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s BYU football coverage on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper