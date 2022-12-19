BYU Football TE Isaac Rex Returning For 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football star Isaac Rex is returning for one more year.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end announced on social media that he is running it back in 2023. BYU’s first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Cougar Nation! Excited for one more year! BIG 12 LFG! 🏃‍♂️you 🔙 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/qIrr1b6RjK — Isaac Rex (@isaacrex83) December 19, 2022

Going into the New Mexico Bowl, Rex said he was still deciding between returning or moving on to pursue a career in the NFL. Rex has been part of the BYU football program for the past four seasons, so a decision was being considered as he has drawn NFL draft Buzz from analysts such as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Next year will be Rex’s fifth and final season at BYU. However, if he wants to use it, he does have a COVID year available to him in 2024.

Isaac Rex Snapshot

Rex had a breakout season in 2020 as a redshirt freshman when he stepped in as the number one tight end, replacing an injured Matt Bushman. That season, he had 12 touchdown grabs and was among the leaders for touchdown receptions by a tight end.

In 2021, Rex finished with three touchdown receptions and saw his season end after a gruesome leg injury at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against USC.

BYU coaches didn’t expect Rex to be able to play in 2022, but he proved everyone wrong by being ready to go at the start of fall camp. Throughout the 2022 campaign, Rex was never quite 100%, yet he still managed to produce six touchdown catches and 320 yards on 22 receptions.

Rex is tied for 8th in BYU football history for touchdown receptions at 21. He needs 13 more touchdown grabs to pass Cody Hoffman, who holds the record at 33.

Tight End group with Rex returning

With Isaac Rex returning, he leads a BYU tight end room that includes Ethan Erickson, Masen Wake, and Carter Wheat. BYU also brings heralded newcomers Jackson Bowers and Bentley Redden into the mix.

