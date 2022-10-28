BYU Football: Seven Steps to Big 12 Preparedness

Beginning in 2023, BYU will be a member of the Big 12 conference. A 4-4 start to the 2022 season and a three-game losing streak has highlighted the need for BYU to make tweaks and Improvements before it can compete for Championships in the Big 12. Those Improvements need to start today with a Pivotal game against ECU . Here are seven steps that BYU needs to take to be ready for the Big 12.

1. Right the Ship…Tonight

The first step to Big 12 preparedness begins today. Kalani Sitake and the leaders of this team have to stop the bleeding and turn the momentum around in 2022. To date, this season has not met its lofty preseason expectations, and tonight’s game against ECU could be a critical turning point. The situation would turn from bad to worse with a loss to East Carolina, and BYU would be dealing with the possibility of missing a Bowl game. A win against ECU, on the other hand, could restore confidence and give BYU an opportunity to end the season on a positive note.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button