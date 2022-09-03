BYU Football Releases Hype Video For USF Game

TAMPA, FL. – BYU football is back.

The return of the season also signals the return of Weekly hype videos.

BYU dropped a hype video for Saturday’s game against the USF Bulls here in Tampa.

The video features BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill at the beginning Sporting the Cougars’ new “blue lighting” helmet. BYU will wear an all-white uniform with navy blue trim against USF on Saturday.

One thing noticeable from this season-opening hype vid is that it doesn’t incorporate the local scenery of the venue.

Last year, BYU had a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. BYU’s social team photoshopped the backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip in the scenery.

Another prominent piece to the hype video is quarterback Jaren Hall. Hall comes into 2022 in his second full year as BYU’s starting quarterback. In 2021, Hall, his first year as the starter, was 8-2 in 10 starts. They passed for 2,583 yards and passed for 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

The 2022 season is a special one for BYU football. BYU is ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time since 2009 when the Cougars won 11 games.

It’s also BYU’s final season as an FBS Independent. In 2023, BYU will be a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Kickoff for BYU versus South Florida is at 2 pm (MT) on ESPNU and KSL NewsRadio. Extended pregame coverage of BYU versus USF begins at 10 am on KSL NewsRadio.

Also, at 10 am, a College Football Preview show with live reports from Tampa is on KSL 5 TV.

