BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

After a 2-0 start and a win over a top 10 team, BYU is ranked no. 12 in the latest AP poll. However, the Cougars are underdogs in this week’s matchup at no. 25 Oregon. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game at Oregon. No changes were made to the depth chart after the Baylor game. Below is the depth chart for the Cougars against the Ducks.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Jacob Conover

No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week two. So far, Jaren Hall has been efficient and effective both on the field and off the field.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Miles Davis

No changes to the running back depth chart after week two.

Wide Receiver

Gunner Romney Kody Epps

Keanu Hill Brayden Cosper

Puka Nacua Chase Roberts

No changes to the wide receiver depth chart after week two.

Tight End

Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker OR Masen Wake

No changes to the tight end depth chart after week two.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Campbell Barrington

Center

1. Connor Pay

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Harris LaChance

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

No changes were made to the Offensive line depth chart after week two.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D’Angelo Mandell

2. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

Strong Safety

1. Ammon Hannemann

2. Micah Harper

3. Ethan Slade

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback

1. Caleb Hayes

2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally

3. Korbyn Green OR Chika Ebunoha

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

No changes to the defensive back depth chart.

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater

2. Jackson Kaufusi

3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Bodie Schoonover

Rover

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

3. Tate Romney

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Matthew Criddle

Flash

1. Max Tooley

2. Tavita Gagnier

3. Morgan Piper

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Blake Mangelson OR John Nelson

4. Alden Tofa

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Fisher Jackson

3. Logan Lutui

4. Alden Tofa

Defensive Tackle

1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea

3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer

Nose Tackle

1. Caden Haws

2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe

3. Joshua Singh

Outside End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa

4. Aisea Moa

No changes to the depth chart at defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Austin Riggs

2. Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.

