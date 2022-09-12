BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

After a 2-0 start and a win over a top 10 team, BYU is ranked no. 12 in the latest AP poll. However, the Cougars are underdogs in this week’s matchup at no. 25 Oregon. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game at Oregon. No changes were made to the depth chart after the Baylor game. Below is the depth chart for the Cougars against the Ducks.

Quarterback

  1. Jaren Hall
  2. Jacob Conover

No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week two. So far, Jaren Hall has been efficient and effective both on the field and off the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button