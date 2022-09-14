BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason

PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason.

Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound Offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.

Thomason had a final five of Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Utah, and BYU. He had a hat ceremony at his high school, Rocky Mountain High, to celebrate the occasion. The hat he chose was the royal blue one with BYU’s Oval Y.

“All of these schools have been amazing. This was a really hard decision; I made some great connections with all of these coaches and players,” Thomason said to 9News. “…With that being said, after I return home, I’ll be playing football for Brigham Young University.”

Ethan Thomason will join the BYU football program in 2025

After Thomason graduates high school, he will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint. He will enroll at BYU for the 2025 season.

“It’s my personal way of putting God and my values ​​first,” Thomason said on why he is serving a mission.

Huge pickup for #BYU football to land Ethan Thomason. https://t.co/GwJa67IpDq — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 14, 2022

Thomason adds to a growing pipeline of top-end talent along BYU’s offensive line. Since Kalani Sitake took over as head coach in 2016, that position has been a top focus in Sitake’s program. Thomason only adds to that.

The future BYU Offensive tackle was in Provo this past weekend to watch his future college team knock off a Big 12 foe in the Baylor Bears. He was there with four-star tight end Jackson Bowers, quarterback Ryder Burton, wide receiver Josiah Phillips, among others.

Top-rated prospect for BYU

Thomason is the No. 700 rated prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s also the 61st-ranked Offensive tackle in the country.

A player who loves to punish and finish blocks, Thomason has the trajectory and potential to be the next Blake Freeland at the offensive tackle spot.

In the spring, Thomason took an Unofficial visit to BYU, where Offensive line Coach Darrell Funk talked to him throughout an entire practice. Paying his undivided attention to the star Recruit that finished with 19 Scholarship offers.

Three-star 2023 OT @EthanThomason77 was in attendance at practice. Big priority for #BYU‘s recruiting efforts in the ’23 cycle.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/fLFEi8nFbd — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 15, 2022

Thomason is the first Offensive line commitment in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper