BYU Football: Questions Answered Against Arkansas.

PROVO, UT – The Arkansas Razorbacks took an unusual mid-season trip to play the BYU Cougars and they came away victorious winning 52-35.

Let’s answer some burning questions from a tough loss that saw the Razorbacks put up 644 yards of offense.

Who was the most valuable player for BYU football?

What a difference it makes when Jaren Hall is healthy for the BYU offense.

His passing was back to what we’ve come to expect this season throwing for a career-high 356 yards.

250 of those yards in the first half when the Cougar offense looked unstoppable.

Jaren Hall with a career high 350 passing yards (349 vs. Virginia 2021)) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 15, 2022

Hall has been the MVP of the team through the first half of the season, he’s been that impactful.

Puka Nacua gets an Honorable mention for catching eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

They added two scores on the ground as well.

It was nice to see Nacua get targeted 19 times on the ground and through the air.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

Facing a third down late in the second quarter, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made a play that broke the will of the BYU defense.

Tyler Batty got into the backfield and appeared to have him wrapped up before Jefferson broke free to complete a 36-yard pass.

Arkansas went on to score a late touchdown, giving them a 10-point Halftime lead.

The BYU defense didn’t make another game-changing play after that missed opportunity.

KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Saying it was a disappointing day for the defense would be an understatement.

Most interesting stat of the game?

Time of possession wasn’t an issue this week, but the BYU defense has a real problem on third down.

Arkansas converted 80 percent of their third down attempts going 12 for 15.

They converted five of six attempts in the second half.

BYU had multiple chances on third down to prevent the final touchdown of the first half before KJ Jefferson found Rashod Dubinio streaking down the sideline.

Third-down defense against Arkansas has been pitiful. It’s back-to-back games where the #BYU defense can’t find a way to get off the field. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 15, 2022

That conversion came on third down as well.

BYU will struggle to beat good teams if teams keep drives alive like Oregon, Notre Dame, and Arkansas were able to do.

When was the game lost for BYU football?

At one point in the game, the Arkansas Razorbacks scored on eight consecutive possessions.

The BYU offense tried to keep pace, but after a three-and-out late in the third quarter, things fell apart.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, Raheim Sanders broke through the line of scrimmage Untouched for a 64-yard touchdown run.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders pops off for a 65-yard touchdown run. That might do it here in Provo. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 15, 2022

BYU football is searching for answers defensively and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with an east coast trip next week against Liberty.

