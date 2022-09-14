BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon

PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready.

The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.

Once the media was allowed onto the practice field after the conclusion of practice, the rain held off for a bit, then had another heavy downpour.

BYU football team practiced in the rain

When BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki talked to the media, the rain kept coming down. However, the seventh-year Coordinator didn’t appear fazed. “I’ve been out in this for the whole practice, so it doesn’t bother me,” Tuiaki said with a smile.

BYU’s defensive players enjoyed the weather. A far different look than the record-setting 100-degree heat BYU players were playing through last week in practice.

“You couldn’t ask for better practice weather because this is what Eugene will be. So, it’s supposed to rain when we play them, it’s alright, it wasn’t too bad,” said BYU defensive lineman John Nelson to KSL Sports on Tuesday.

Weather forecast for BYU/Oregon calls for some rain

Nelson’s right. The forecast for Saturday in Eugene calls for potential rain showers. Saturday’s forecast in Eugene on Weather.com states a high of 65 degrees, cloudy skies, with a 24% chance of rain.

As long as there isn’t a Lightning delay, as in Tampa against USF, no one will complain about a few rain showers.

KSL Sports will be in Eugene for No. 12 BYU versus No. 25 Oregon is Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm on FOX, with the radio broadcast on KSL NewsRadio beginning at 10 am with extended pregame coverage.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper