BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year

PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19.

With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached a point of the year where redshirt seasons are locked in.

Kalani Sitake’s BYU football program has been strategic with the redshirt rule. It’s given valuable opportunities to players like Tyler Allgeier, who earned reps as a preferred walk-on back in 2018. Before later becoming the single-season rushing leader in BYU football history.

BYU’s redshirt players from the 2022 season

Here are the players who have locked up a redshirt year in the 2022 season.

Malik Moore, DB

Chaz Ah You, LB

Zion Allen, DB

Sam Dawe, OL

Peter Falaniko, OL

Logan Fano, DE

Nathaniel Gillis, DB

Isaiah Glasker, LB

Kyson Hall, WR

Dom Henry, WR

Kyle Hester, TE

Evan Johnson, DB

Parker Kingston, WR

Logan Lutui, DE

Brooks Maile, DL

Sonny Makasini, OL/DL

Aisea Moa, DL

Enoch Nawahine, RB

Anthony Olsen, TE

Trevin Ostler, OL

Samisoni Peaua, TE/FB

Isaiah Perez, DL

Logan Pili, LB

Dalton Riggs, LS

Tate Romney, LB

Bodie Schoonover, LB/DE

Vae Soifua, OL

Lisala Tai, OL

Talin Togiai, OL

Micah Wilson, LB

BYU safety Malik Moore tops this list of redshirt players. Moore was a starter on BYU’s defense before he suffered a broken hand injury during the win over Utah State. The San Diego native has a redshirt year available. He’s already earned his undergraduate degree, but he can return next season.

The plan for linebacker Chaz Ah You was to have him play four games and redshirt this season after he missed fall camp practices in August. Instead, he appeared in two games before going out with an injury during the loss to East Carolina. Coaches have not given a timeline on Ah You’s injury.

The rest of the list will likely be players that BYU gives playing time during the second half against Utah Tech. Many of these players have been on the Scout team this season. Others have been on the travel roster and dressed on game days if their number is called on to play.

BYU football players who are in play for a redshirt year

Chika Ebunoha, DB (3 games played)

Korbyn Green, DB (3 games)

Gunner Romney, WR (2 games)

Josh Wilson, LB (3 games)

It will be interesting to see what wide receiver Gunner Romney does after this year. Romney has a redshirt season available to him, which would allow for the talented receiver to play at BYU in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Last season, Romney was set on moving on from BYU. But, unfortunately, injuries took away the opportunity for him to put his best film out there for NFL scouts. This season, it has been a similar story that started during the first week of fall camp, where he lacerated his kidney.

If Romney returns to BYU in 2023, it would be his sixth year in the program.

