BYU Football Players Rank New Black Threads As Best Uniform

PROVO, Utah – The new BYU football black uniforms are a hit among players. Honestly, these one-off uniform games are a thing to enhance the experience for players. It’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks.

BYU will wear the black uniforms with a gradient royal blue to black helmet against Notre Dame on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The players that will be donning those threads love the look.

“I think these are number one. I love the helmets, personally,” said BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney to Jake & Ben on the KSL Sports Zone. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Chandler High School’s (Arizona) helmets with the black fading into the royal. But it almost looks the exact same. And so, it’s kind of traditional for me. I love them; I love these uniforms.”

Each week since the 2020 season, BYU has rolled out a different uniform combination. Whether it’s something simple like an all-navy uniform and pants or a “Royal Rush” look as the Cougars wore in the win over Baylor. BYU’s equipment team keeps it fresh for the players. But the black uniform might stand above the rest.

Ben Bywater shares his personal BYU Football uniform ranking

“I haven’t worn the black yet, but I just know that’s going to be number one for me,” said BYU linebacker Ben Bywater with DJ & PK on the KSL Sports Zone. “I wear black cleats, and I like the black accessories. So tier one is going to be the black jerseys.”

What would the rest of Ben’s list of best BYU football uniforms be?

“And then two, I’m going royal. I don’t know why; I just like the royal tops and the royal helmets. What we wore last week was probably my favorite uni combo [I’ve worn]. I like the white pants because they kind of make your legs look longer. Then I’m going with navy next and all-white last. I just don’t love the all-white, but that’s just me though. We do look icy, like it looks cold when everybody is all whited out. But just me, I don’t know if the all-white compliments my physique as well as it should,” Bywater said laughingly.

While wearing their iconic gold Dome helmets, Notre Dame is going with the look that Bywater doesn’t find too flattering, an all-white uniform with Vegas-inspired fonts.

Blackout is better than the bibs

Whether you like BYU’s black uniforms or not, everyone can probably agree that it’s a better look than the bib uniforms BYU wore back in Coach Kalani Sitake’s playing days.

“I’m the guy who wore the bibs. So what does it matter,” said Sitake when asked about his thoughts on BYU’s black uniforms for the Notre Dame game. “For me, I’ll wear whatever as long as I get to play. But I understand the excitement and the energy and I really appreciate the innovation and the creativity that our people have here in the administration with everything that’s involved with our program. So that’s a lot of fun. I thought the reveal was pretty cool.”

Well. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: KSL 5 TV (Pregame coverage from Las Vegas begins at 5 pm)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame in Vegas begins at noon)

