BYU football player Sione Veikoso dies

(Rick Bowmer | AP) Players get ready for an NCAA college football game between Utah State and BYU on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

BYU Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has died, the team announced late Friday.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” BYU head Coach Kalani Sitake wrote on Twitter. “His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022

Veikoso played high school football in Hawaii before going on a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After his mission, he spent the 2021 season at Arizona State, appearing in one game. Veikoso transferred to BYU after that and spent the 2022 season with the Cougars, appearing in one game against Utah Tech.

“The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso,” BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe said on Twitter. “May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione.”

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.