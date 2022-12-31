BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A BYU football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said.

BYU has identified the victim as 22-year-old Sione Veikoso.

According to a recent post on the school’s website, the 6-foot-7 Kailua High School Graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman this past season. The head coach said he spoke with Veikoso’s family before offering his condolences online.

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022

Emergency crews responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris.

There were four men trapped in the debris. HFD said bystanders used a mini excavator in an attempt to get to the victims before firefighters took over.

“It was a very difficult area to get to, to remove the debris, so personnel worked together, removed the debris and were able to get to the first two trapped people,” said HFD Capt. Kevin Mokulehua.

He described the debris as a mix of heavy blue gravel and red dirt. Firefighters joined Neighbors to free the men from the debris, digging by hand.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the family of the victim who succumbed to his injuries and for the homeowner,” Mokulehua said.

“These situations are very difficult.”

HPD said they freed the first man in about 10 minutes, then two other men. It wasn’t until about 1:30 pm that rescuers were able to recover the fourth man where officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS said six people in total were involved. Three patients were in serious but stable condition. Two of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but one refused transport.

The two who were uninjured were both minors.

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said.

At the time of the incident, the homeowner said she was having a construction company repair a stone wall at the back of her house.

She’s asking the public for privacy during this very difficult time. She said she expresses her condolences to the family of the deceased and is offering her prayers to the injured workers.

Her neighbor — 90-year-old Terry Walczak — said the homeowner is a person who follows the rules.

“She has this sad occasion of her wall collapsing and we had rain here, which probably loosened the soil,” Walczak said. “It could no way be her.”

Many are left stunned. Some say the area is “just a little quiet dead end street.”

HNN has reached out to the construction company and are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.