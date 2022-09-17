BYU Football Pays Tribute To Fallen Oregon Player Spencer Webb

EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU football program honored the late Spencer Webb by placing flowers on the field prior to the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks Hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

Before the game, BYU paid tribute to Webb, who passed away in July, by placing a bouquet of flowers on the four-yard line.

Webb passed away at the age of 22 following a recreational accident.

#BYU placed flowers on the 4-yard line in honor of Oregon TE Spencer Webb who passed away this past July. 💙 💛 💚 #BYUFootball #BYUvsORE pic.twitter.com/7ESeug4mKZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2022

In addition to the flowers, former Ducks and current BYU Offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia carried an Oregon flag into the stadium in Webb’s honor. “Once again, thank you to BYU for the kind gesture. Appreciate it very much,” Oregon public address announcer said of Suamataia carrying the flag for Webb.

#BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia carrying an Oregon flag in Honor of Spencer Webb. 💛 pic.twitter.com/RaT0mhxOTU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2022

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office via ESPN, Webb passed away after falling and hitting his head near Triangle Lake, a popular spot for cliff jumping near the University of Oregon.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb,” Oregon Athletic director Rob Mullens and head Coach Dan Lanning said in a statement following Webb’s passing. “Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Lanning added with a post on Twitter. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb, a native of Sacramento, California, was a junior tight end for the Ducks and a member of Oregon’s program since 2018. During his four seasons with Oregon, Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns in 29 contests.

Well. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon

The Cougars once again start off their season in the national spotlight after knocking off no. 9 Baylor in Provo last Saturday. BYU is up to no. 12 in the AP poll and awaits another Top 25 matchup, this week on the road against no. 25 Oregon.

It’s another opportunity for a signature win for BYU, who is garnering buzz from the college football world. Head Coach Kalani Sitake will hope his team stays focused on the task ahead and not any postseason potential.

BYU is off to a 2-0 start on the season with wins over South Florida and Baylor. Oregon opened the season with an embarrassing 49-3 loss to Georgia. They responded well last week against FCS Eastern Washington, thrashing the Eagles 70-14.

The Cougars face another tough test with a Talented and Athletic Oregon squad. Dan Lanning took over as head coach this offseason, having helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the National Championship in 2021. Transfer quarterback Bo Nix, the former Auburn Tiger, leads the offense for the Ducks. He has 450 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 70% completion for the season so far. Linebackers Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell lead a challenging defense with size and speed.

BYU will be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney yet again. However, as we saw last week, this team has plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Chase Roberts broke out with eight receptions and 122 yards last week against Baylor.

The BYU defense was the MVP in last week’s win, stifling the Bears and holding tough again and again down the stretch. The Cougars will also be without two key pieces on the defensive line: Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner.

Ultimately, the difference in the win over Baylor and the difference this week will be quarterback Jaren Hall. Hall came up big when it was needed, leading the Cougars on two different two-minute drills a week ago. He showed his leadership after the game with his embrace of kicker Jake Oldroyd. His poise and control of the offense is evident early in this 2022 season and he has an opportunity for a breakout performance against Oregon.

BYU’s game against Oregon is broadcast on FOX and KSL NewsRadio.

