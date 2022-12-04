BYU Football OL Campbell Barrington Will Enter Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – The wheels continue to turn for BYU football with activity into the transfer portal. Former Freshman All-American Offensive lineman Campbell Barrington is the latest player to announce he is entering the portal.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity I had to play and attend this university. I am grateful for the memories I have created and friendships I’ve made. I am grateful for the support I have received from my teammates and staff. After much prayer and talking with my family I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal. I am excited for what the future holds.”

Campbell Barrington is a former Freshman All-American

A former three-star recruit out of Washington, Barrington is the younger brother of BYU guard Clark Barrington. The Elder Barrington just completed his fifth season at BYU. He received his senior day blanket last month and could be an NFL draft pick next April.

Campbell Barrington was a significant contributor for BYU in his first full season with the program in 2021. He started at right tackle for the Cougars, earning Freshman All-American honors.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Barrington started in six games in place of an injured Harris LaChance. Outside the Baylor game in Waco, Barrington was an instant plug-and-play guy who performed at a high level for an Offensive line that protected QB Jaren Hall and RB Tyler Allgeier.

This season, Barrington was in a fall camp competition with heralded transfer Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia ended up winning the starting right tackle spot. As a result, Barrington was utilized as a reserve that could play any position along the Offensive line.

BYU Football is up to three entrants into the Transfer Portal

Barrington appeared in six games this season. However, leading up to the East Carolina game in late October, Barrington suffered a broken thumb injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Barrington will have two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

He’s the third BYU football player to enter the Portal during the 2023 cycle. The others include QB Jacob Conover and TE Dallin Holker.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s BYU football coverage on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

