BYU Football Offers SEC Commit Isaiah Jatta

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is looking to battle with an SEC school for a junior college recruit.

Isaiah Jatta, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound Offensive lineman from Snow College, recently received a Scholarship offer from BYU. Jatta is currently committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Isaiah Jatta receives an offer from BYU

Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Brigham Young University!! pic.twitter.com/aDKisfmAxq — Isaiah Jatta (@nolovejatta) October 30, 2022

“Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Brigham Young University,” Jatta exclaimed on social media.

Jatta is set to graduate from Snow College this December. So whichever school gets Jatta’s letter of intent signature will have him enrolled and competing in spring practices next year.

Since committing to South Carolina on June 24, Jatta’s recruitment has picked up with offers from Oklahoma State, Illinois, Syracuse, and now BYU.

Jatta has only completed one of his five official visits. That was to the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, back on September 23.

Offensive line recruiting Outlook for BYU football

BYU has one Offensive line commit in the class of 2023. That is Fort Collins, Colorado native Ethan Thomason. Thomason will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

BYU could be without starting offensive tackle Blake Freeland after this season. Freeland is in his fourth year at BYU and is projected to be a high NFL draft pick next April.

BYU is always on the hunt for depth at the Offensive line spot. If Freeland leaves, Jatta could have an immediate opportunity to come in and contribute right away along BYU’s Offensive line that has recently produced Brady Christensen as a Top-70 NFL pick.

The midyear Junior College transfer signing period begins on December 21 and runs through January 15, 2023. The early Signing Period for high school recruits runs from December 21 to December 23.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

