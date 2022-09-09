BYU Football Offensive Line Takes Part In Viral TikTok Trend

PROVO, Utah – The heart and soul of BYU football in 2022 is the offensive line. During BYU’s 50-21 win over South Florida last week, they showed how dominant they can be in the trenches.

Back in the spring, BYU Offensive line Coach Darrell Funk set out a goal for his group to be the Offensive line in the country. Maybe they could reach those lofty heights.

But while they strive to be among the best in the country, it’s never a bad thing to unwind and maybe put together a TikTok.

BYU football jumps in on Offensive Line TikTok kick slide

As they continue preparations for the Top 25 Clash against No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night, BYU’s Offensive line put together a TikTok in the IPF. It was a choreographed trend with BYU’s big men up front showing off their kick slide skills to Bruno Mars’s “Treasure.”

See for yourself.

@byufootball our O-Line is better than yours 😳 #fyp #byu #byufootball #offensiveline ♬ original sound – Barstool Sports

BYU’s starting right guard Harris LaChance got it started and then a bunch of his Offensive lineman teammates joined in, which included Blake Freeland and Kingsley Suamataia.

Hey, it’s OK if you haven’t been perusing through Offensive line TikTok. But now, you probably should change that and start watching the Endless amount of Offensive line rooms taking part in this fun trend. Teams like future Big 12 foes Cincinnati and Syracuse have also jumped in.

The original O-Line TikTok trend setter

What’s fun about this trend is that it all started in Provo. Just north of BYU’s campus, Timpview High started it all in late August. It gained some social media clout after being shared on a popular social media feed, “Overtime.” In the Timpview High line TikTok, BYU Recruit Motekiai Mounga is seen in the video.

@_noobmaster69_96 Gang Puttin in work🤟🏾😎🤝🏾🤣@mote mounga @shekuvs_papichuloo2.0 @Ez_tonga676 @venitokelau @Alemasexy#fyp #football ♬ original sound – king.jodey🦁

Excellent job, T-Birds. Way to inspire the college guys up the road.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper