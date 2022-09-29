BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against Rival Utah State Tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.

No BYU/Utah State Matchup means no annual battle for the Old Wagon Wheel. The Wagon Wheel is the Trophy in the series that renews for the 91st time tonight.

As is customary leading up to any BYU football game, the BYU social team dropped a hype video for the next game. However, the hype video this time around took a funnier approach.

BYU starting safety Malik Moore is in the video cleaning the Wagon Wheel while singing lyrics to Darius Rucker’s song, “Wagon Wheel.”

Simple, but a nice touch.

Here’s the video.

See you tomorrow night 🤙 pic.twitter.com/YojglTDMiw — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 29, 2022

Moore is an interesting storyline Entering Thursday’s game. The starting safety suffered a broken hand injury in last week’s win over Wyoming. Could Moore potentially cast up his hand and still play? We’ll see. BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said on Monday that Moore was “still being evaluated.”

BYU has won the last two meetings against Rival Utah State. A popular postgame celebration in those two wins for the Cougars was singing “Wagon Wheel” in the locker room. Both of the wins came in Logan.

BYU will look to have some Wagon Wheel Celebration over the Aggies for the first time in Provo since 2016, Kalani Sitake’s first year as BYU’s head coach. The 2020 meeting was canceled due to the Mountain West Conference going to a conference-only schedule amid COVID-19.

BYU leads the all-time series against Utah State 50-37-3. They’ll look for win No. 51 over the Ags this evening. The BYU/Utah State game kicks off at 6 pm on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

