BYU Football Lands Timpview’s Jared Esplin As PWO Commit

PROVO, Utah – BYU football received a commitment from a local wide receiver. Jared Esplin from Timpview High School committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on (PWO) for the class of 2023.

Once the Scholarship players are delivered the letters of intent, the Rush to get Talented preferred walk-ons becomes a big focus. Esplin was a player BYU offered a PWO spot earlier in the month.

Jared Esplin was a Captain for Timpview High

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver finished with 838 receiving yards on 47 catches during his senior year at Timpview. He was one of four Captains for a Timpview Squad that was the runner-up in 5A for the 2022 season.

In two seasons for the T-Birds, Esplin racked up 1,354 receiving yards and 14 touchdown grabs.

One of Esplin’s 14 career touchdown grabs came in the 5A State Championship last month against Lehi. Esplin made an acrobatic grab in the fourth quarter to tie the game. He finished that game with 10 receptions for 122 yards and that fourth quarter touchdown catch.

Esplin began his prep football career in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before his family later moved to Provo, where he concluded his high school career at Timpview.

When BYU pursues preferred walk-ons, along with excelling on the football field, they thrive in the classroom. Esplin boasts a 4.0 cumulative GPA and a 33 ACT score.

BYU football now has two PWO commits

With the addition of Esplin, BYU is now up to two preferred walk-on commits in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The other PWO commit is Lone Peak High kicker Ian Sanches. Sanches announced his commitment to BYU last week. He will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling in 2025.

