BYU football: Kicker Will Ferrin transferring from Boise State

A kicker will be following former Boise State Broncos and new BYU Cougars special teams Coordinator Kelly Poppinga to BYU.

On Thursday evening, former Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced his commitment to the Cougars on Twitter. This comes after they announced on Dec. 5 that he had entered the transfer portal, and after the Dec. 7 hire of Poppinga away from Boise State.

Ferrin’s transfer to BYU marks a Homecoming for him, as he hails from Kaysville, Utah, and attended Davis High.

This season, he 6-foot-3, 172-pound Ferrin’s main duty was kickoffs, a role he shared with the Broncos’ primary kicker, Jonah Dalmas.

Ferrin tallied 36 kickoffs (Dalmas had 41) for 2,197 yards, an average of exactly 61 yards per kick. Of those, 17 resulted in a touchback and two went out of bounds.

Ferrin also punted twice (James Ferguson-Reynolds was Boise State’s primary punter), once for 36 yards and once for 35.

According to the Deseret News high school sports statistical database, Ferrin made 20 field goals and 53 PATs during his prep career before graduating in 2019.

He then was going to walk on at Utah State, but went to Boise State after serving a church mission in Canada.

While I was serving as a Missionary I flipped my commitment. I will be headed to Boise State University this fall. Thank you to all who were involved in helping this fall into place! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qHJTfAF6bN — Will Ferrin (@wtferrin) June 25, 2021

Ferrin will join a BYU special teams unit that is losing its main kicker from last season, Jake Oldroyd, who handled both field goal attempts and kickoffs for much of the season, although Cash Peterman, Justen Smith and punter Ryan Rehkow also contributed.

Ferrin’s commitment marks the first incoming transfer Portal commit for the Cougars this offseason in the midst of already losing several players to the portal.