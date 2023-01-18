BYU Football January Transfer Portal Tracker

It’s transfer season and the window to enter the transfer Portal closes today. Since the Portal opened, BYU has seen 13 players transfer out of the program and 10 players transfer into the program. In this article, we track the transfers both in and out of the BYU football program.

Transfers Out

1. Keenan Pili

Longtime starter and 2022 team Captain Keenan Pili transferred to Tennessee. Pili racked up 191 tackles over four seasons at BYU.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button