BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon.

We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor.

Nacua did not participate in pregame warmups last Saturday. They wore a boot while standing on the sideline. Romney appeared fine as he walked with his teammates to LaVell Edwards Stadium through the Cougar Walk on Canyon Road. But like Nacua, he didn’t participate in any pregame warmups.

On Monday, BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said on the Coordinators’ Corner to Greg Wrubell that Romney’s injury is not a “football injury.” Roderick, who has been calling plays for BYU since Midway through 2019, later said in the same interview on Romney, “he’s ready to go; we’re just waiting for clearance.”

That has been a consistent message Romney has shared during his Weekly Appearances with the KSL Sports Zone. The fifth-year senior didn’t get into the specifics of his injury earlier this week but said he’s running around, just waiting for doctors to clear him.

BYU football coaches discuss Puka Nacua & Gunner Romney’s status

Puka Nacua, who suffered an ankle injury in the season-opening win over USF, remains “day-to-day.”

BYU Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake said Wednesday that both players are a “game time deal.” Sitake added that both receivers “have been practicing and doing individual drills.”

When asked if they are close to 100% “They’ve been practicing and doing individual drills. Percentage wise? I’m not targeting that. I just know they’ve been running and they look good.” — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2022

BYU head Coach Kalani Sitake had a similar sentiment on the two receivers during an interview with Hans & Scotty G on the KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday.

“Nobody is lost for the season. But some guys are banged up. I mean, that’s football, especially in a physical game like we just had [against Baylor],” said Sitake to KSL Sports. “So there are some guys that are still day-to-day and that includes the receivers. We’re not to the point of saying that they can’t play, but we’re also saying that they won’t. …I’m always hoping for the best but, unfortunately, we have to prepare for the worst, too.”

Tyler Batty is day-to-day

One of the other players that fall under “day-to-day” is on the defensive side in star end Tyler Batty. Batty, who has led BYU in sacks the past two seasons, suffered an abdominal strain in the second quarter of BYU’s win over Baylor last Saturday.

“Just got a little beat up, got a little nicked up, and so yeah, just trying to come back and make sure that we’re ready to go,” Batty said to KSL Sports on Wednesday.

If any of these three players are out for Saturday against Oregon, it will force BYU to turn to its depth again. Last week, redshirt freshman Chase Roberts had a career night with eight receptions for 122 yards and had an eye-popping 15 targets from QB Jaren Hall. Other top receivers include Kody Epps, Brayden Cosper, and Keanu Hill, along with BYU’s trio of tight ends in Isaac Rex, Dallin Holker, and Masen Wake.

If Batty is unavailable to go at the defensive end spot, Fisher Jackson, Logan Lutui, and Alden Tofa are some of the top options for BYU along their defensive front.

Well. 12 BYU takes on No. 25 Oregon at 1:30 pm on FOX and KSL NewsRadio.

