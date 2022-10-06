BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Notre Dame Matchup

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable Contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas Showdown against Notre Dame.

The two most notable players on the injury report to keep tabs on are wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Miles Davis.

Puka Nacua is “probable” for the Notre Dame game

BYU star receiver Puka Nacua has had a string of bad luck this season with injuries. During fall camp, he was dealing with a hamstring. Then in the first quarter against USF, he suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him out of the next two games.

In his return against Wyoming, he suffered another injury that sidelined him last week. At the beginning of the week, BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said Nacua and fellow wide receiver Chase Roberts were “probable or a possibility” for the Notre Dame game.

#BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick told @Mitch_Harper & @baiamontematt that he’s “hopeful” WRs Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts will play this week against Notre Dame. Earlier in the week, BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said they were both “probable or a possibility.”#BYUvsND pic.twitter.com/8ZZ3BWGI0H — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 5, 2022

On Wednesday, Nacua was in uniform at the conclusion of practice. BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said after practice to KSL Sports that he’s “hopeful” Nacua and Roberts will play against the Irish.

Miles Davis falls under the same situation as Nacua and Roberts

Redshirt freshman Miles Davis has emerged as one of BYU’s top running backs over the past two weeks. However, Davis had to leave the Utah State game due to an undisclosed injury. ESPN announcers during the broadcast feared it was a non-contact injury.

Like Nacua and Roberts, Kalani Sitake said Davis was probable or a possibility for the Notre Dame game.

Malik Moore will not play against the Irish

BYU starting safety Malik Moore will not play against Notre Dame, according to safeties Coach Ed Lamb. Moore, who suffered a broken hand injury against Wyoming two weeks ago, missed the Utah State game.

Malik Moore started the first four games of the season for BYU. However, if he plays this season, it would likely be with a cast on his hand.

Ed Lamb said #BYU DB Malik Moore isn’t going to be ready to play for Notre Dame this week.#BYUvsND #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/3bhLbGYrWS — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 4, 2022

“For his evaluation, or for anybody, whether a club is still playing at the level that he would want to play or need to play,” said Lamb when asked if Moore could play with a casted club on his hand. “And then, the pain management of a club too, even though it would protect the structure, does it protect the pain enough to play?”

The good news for Moore is that if he doesn’t play the rest of the season, he could count this year as a redshirt season and return to BYU for the 2023 campaign.

Masen Wake is expected back against Notre Dame

BYU tight end/fullback Masen Wake missed last week’s game against Utah State due to concussion protocol.

Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said on Coordinators’ Corner that he expects Wake to be available this week against the Irish.

Wake is the second-string tight end behind Isaac Rex. Besides Wake at tight end, BYU also has Ethan Erickson, who scored his first career touchdown last week.

Injury status is up in the air for a trio of BYU defensive linemen

A trio of key rotational defensive linemen for BYU have unknown statuses going into the Notre Dame game.

Those three players include Gabe Summers, Blake Mangelson, and Joshua Larsen.

Summers suffered a partially torn PCL injury against USF in week one. He was able to play in the next three games but missed the win over Utah State.

Defensive end Blake Mangelson was out last week and had a boot on his left foot while he watched the USU game.

Then there’s defensive tackle Joshua Larsen, who left the Wyoming game on crutches. His status is up in the air as well.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

