BYU Football Injury Report Heading Into Wyoming Game

PROVO, Utah – We’ve already reached week four in the BYU football season. Like most teams at this point of the year, BYU has its share of bumps, bruises, and injuries.

Well. 19 BYU takes on Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night in Provo.

Here’s the latest intel on injuries regarding BYU football players

The latest is Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney

Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney walked off the practice fields after Tuesday and Wednesday practices concluded. Romney was in a green “no contact” jersey. Both players are “hopeful” for Saturday night, according to BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick.

“They’re both practicing, and it’s the same old broken record, hopeful,” said Roderick.

Tyler Batty will play

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty told KSL Sports on the Cougar Tracks Podcast that he will play on Saturday night against the Pokes.

“Feeling a lot better than I was a week ago, so I’ll take it. I’m feeling really good and excited. Back in pads and practicing this week and moving around and ready to go this weekend,” Batty said to KSL Sports.

Batty is one of the starters along BYU’s defensive line that didn’t play in the loss to the Oregon Ducks. Along with Batty, the Cougars were also without Earl Tuioti-Mariner. No official word on his availability for Saturday night, but he was practicing this week after missing last week’s game.

Gabe Summers has been playing through a partially torn PCL

BYU defensive lineman Gabe Summers suffered an injury in week one against USF. Summers told KSL Sports that he partially Tore his PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) against the Bulls, but he hasn’t missed time since.

“I partially Tore my PCL in that first game, and Doctors told me I was going to be out for two to four weeks potentially, but thankfully, I’ve been able to play the last two,” Summers said to KSL Sports.

How is he doing it?

“I just think we’ve got some good braces, we have an awesome training staff, awesome equipment people, and a lot of support staff people that are helping us be able to push through things,” said Summers. “I definitely had to adjust my style of play a little bit these first two games. But I think Ilaisa (Tuiaki) is being smart with us in practice, just getting our bodies back to 100% so we can play well and perform at the level that is accustomed to performing at.”

BYU football DB Kaleb Hayes

BYU’s starting cornerback, and captain, Kaleb Hayes, left the Oregon game with concussion-like symptoms. He walked off the Autzen Stadium field with his helmet off, pads still on, and was on his own walking off the field.

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said that if it were up to Hayes, he would be ready to go to return this week. But BYU has typically been cautious with any injury, so it might be unrealistic to expect Hayes back this week for the Wyoming game.

If Hayes is unavailable, look at Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally stepping in as a starter at cornerback, along with D’Angelo Mandell. Jakob Robinson will be a backup, along with Jacob Boren or JUCO transfer Mory Bamba.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper