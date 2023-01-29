BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

On Wednesday, BYU will put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. While the Cougars are still on the lookout for some impact players in the 2023 class, a lot of the recruiting focus has moved to the 2024 recruiting class. The Cougars hosted their annual Junior Day on Saturday and multiple highly-touted 2024 recruits were in attendance. Here is a look at some of the recruits that attended Junior Day in Provo.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button