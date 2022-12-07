BYU Football Extends Scholarship Offers To Pac-12 Commits

PROVO, Utah – Along with transfer Portal madness, BYU football is in the thick of the final push to the early signing period.

Due to some movement on the coaching carousel, BYU is looking to get in the mix for a pair of commits to Pac-12 schools. Those players include Stanford running back commit LJ Martin and Colorado defensive back pledge Jordan Shaw.

BYU saw firsthand the coaching change at Stanford as David Shaw resigned as head coach. Shaw stepped down from his post after 12 years on The Farm Moments after BYU defeated the Cardinal on November 26.

Stanford RB commit LJ Martin gets a visit from BYU football coaches

Since Shaw’s departure, many within the Cardinal program have listened to other options, including LJ Martin. Martin is a 6-foot-1, 207-pound running back from El Paso, Texas.

BYU formally offered Martin a Scholarship on December 1. Four days later, BYU running back Coach Harvey Unga and QB Analyst Matt Mitchell were in Texas for an in-home visit with Martin.

Martin put up monster numbers during his prep career at Canutillo High School in El Paso. The four-star prospect (247Sports Composite) rushed for 5,949 yards and 60 touchdowns during his four seasons. In 2021, Martin ran for 2,737 yards in 13 games.

Martin remains committed to Stanford. But if BYU can get him on an official visit, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Colorado DB commit Jordan Shaw receives BYU offer

Jordan Shaw is a 6-foot-0, 170-pound cornerback from Downey, California. Shaw has been committed to Colorado since November 1, 2022. But a lot has changed with the Buffs in the past month. First, Colorado hired Deion Sanders from Jackson State as the new head coach.

Since Colorado hired Coach Prime, six of the 2023 commits in the Buffs class have de-committed. Shaw remains a pledge, but there could be an opportunity for BYU to move in late. Southern California has always been a hotbed in recruiting for BYU cornerbacks Coach Jernaro Gilford.

The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class begins on December 21 and runs through December 23. BYU currently has 14 commits and is the 60th overall ranked class by 247Sports Composite rankings.

