BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win

PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll.

BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking at Kalani Sitake’s Squad as a potential New Year’s Six team.

If that were to happen, it would be quite an accomplishment for BYU, especially considering that only one NY6 Bowl has an at-large spot that BYU could even qualify to play.

There’s still a lot of football to be played this season. But through two weeks, it’s not unreasonable to have BYU in an NY6 spot. BYU has the star quarterback in Jaren Hall. They have experience along the Offensive and defensive lines, and they play a physical brand of football that was on display in the win over Baylor.

Two national media outlets have BYU reaching Arlington for the Cotton Bowl after that big win over the Bears.

Keep in mind that BYU is a Bowl free agent this season. If they don’t qualify for the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six, ESPN will slot BYU in an “ESPN Events” Bowl game.

BYU football Bowl projections after week two of the 2022 season

Here’s a Roundup of the Bowl projections for BYU after week two.

Sports Illustrated: Cotton Bowl vs. Air Force

The Cotton Bowl will play host to the highest-ranked Group of Five team this year. It also serves as the one NY6 Bowl game with an at-large spot this year. A Renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry with the Cadets would be a great matchup.

College Football News: Cotton Bowl vs. Houston

A “new Big 12” preview in the New Year’s Six? I bet Brett Yormark would like to see that.

Action Network: Birmingham Bowl vs. Purdue

If BYU isn’t in the New Year’s Six, a postseason game with a Power Five opponent would be a nice consolation.

College Sports Madness: Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Appalachian State

App State is no joke. The Mountaineers proved that by going into College Station and knocking off No. 6 Texas A&M over the weekend. But a return to Conway, South Carolina, and that teal field?

CBS Sports: Armed Forces vs. Cincinnati

Another “new Big 12” preview. It would be a fun Matchup against the backdrop of Big 12 Headquarters in Texas.

247Sports: Frisco Bowl vs. San Jose State

If BYU lands this as their postseason fate, no one could blame a BYU player with pro aspirations for opting out of this matchup.

