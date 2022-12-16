BYU football: Dallin Holker transferring to Colorado State

Back in September, BYU Cougars tight end Dallin Holker rather abruptly left the team, with his father confirming to the Deseret News that he intended to transfer.

Rumors swirled at the time that Holker could go north and join the Utah Utes, but on Thursday night, he announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for the Colorado State Rams.

A standout at Lehi High, Holker had a very good freshman season for BYU in 2018, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, and it appeared he’d be in the Cougars’ plans for a long time to come.

He then served a church mission, and his production dipped a bit in the 2021 campaign upon his return, as he caught 14 passes for 200 yards with a touchdown.

In three games this season, they caught nine passes for 86 yards. His father Bob told the Deseret News that his son wanted to be “somewhere that will utilize their tight ends and allow him to get on the field and help his team.”

Holker will be joining a Colorado State team that went just 3-9 last season under first-year head Coach Jay Norvell and finished in the bottom 10 in all of FBS football in total yards and points per game.

Holker becomes the second Lehi Pioneer to commit to Colorado State as part of this year’s recruiting cycle, as quarterback Jackson Brousseau, who is now a senior at Lehi (the two never played together for the Pioneers), is also pledged to the Rams.