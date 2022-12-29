BYU Football CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Starting cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally is the latest entry from BYU into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Thank you Cougar Nation! pic.twitter.com/9TDDamgSa7 — Gabe Jeudy (@GabeJeudy) December 29, 2022

Gabe Jeudy-Lally says Farewell to BYU after one year

“I would like to thank everyone at BYU for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you to Coach G (Jernaro Gilford), Coach Kalani (Sitake), the ROC, the support staff, and every Cougar fan for your love and support this season. Playing at LES is an experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Although my time was short, I’ll always remember the people and memories I got to experience while in Provo. The program is in good hands and I have no doubt it will continue to gain momentum and success. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with my last two years of eligibility. Thank you for it all, Cougar nation!”

A graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, Jeudy-Lally started in 10 games during his one season at BYU. PFF graded Jeudy-Lally as the second-best defensive player by their advanced metrics.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back finished with 46 tackles and seven pass breakups in 2022.

Of all the transfer Portal entries from BYU players during the 2023 cycle, Jeudy-Lally’s might be the most surprising. He was projected to be one of the top defensive players in BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars do have a new defensive coaching staff under the direction of defensive coordinator Jay Hill. But cornerbacks Coach Jernaro Gilford was retained on Hill’s staff. Gilford was the top recruiter Landing Jeudy-Lally out of the Portal last March.

BYU’s cornerback situation

Three of BYU’s top cornerbacks from the 2022 season are now gone. Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell both exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

The top cornerback returning for next season is Jakob Robinson. Robinson moves around at the nickel spot but was also in the top four at cornerback. Along with Robinson, BYU brought JUCO Jayden Dunlap from Cerritos College.

Jernaro Gilford pointed out freshman Evan Johnson as an underclassman that performed well during the Bowl practices leading up to the New Mexico Bowl.

The Transfer Portal window for fall Athletes closes on January 18, 2023.

