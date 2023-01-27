BYU Football Broadcaster Riley Nelson Steps Down

On Friday, former BYU quarterback and current BYU football broadcaster Riley Nelson announced that he was stepping down as the radio analyst for the BYU football program. Nelson, who played quarterback at BYU from 2009-2012, spent the last four seasons in the booth with Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell.

