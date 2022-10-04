BYU Football Asking Fans To Wear Black For Notre Dame Game

PROVO, Utah – Tickets for the BYU football game against Notre Dame this Saturday in Las Vegas have been a hot ticket. But for the lucky fans who secured tickets, BYU has a task for them.

BYU is asking fans attending the Las Vegas Notre Dame/BYU football game to wear black. That’s a change from the permanent assignment of royal blue this season.

BYU football’s official Twitter account wrote, “THIS WEEK WE WEAR BLACK!!”

This is one of those times… THIS WEEK WE WEAR BLACK!! ⚫️ https://t.co/rI6I54Jf9L — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 3, 2022

On Monday, BYU announced they would wear black uniforms with a brand new helmet featuring royal blue and black on the lid. Immediately after the announcement, the BYU Store on campus put together racks of blackout BYU gear for fans.

Black apparel is the task for BYU football

There was a bit of a tease to the blackout apparel last Thursday at the BYU/Utah State game. The Cougar Den location at LaVell Edwards Stadium had black Nike t-shirts with the Oval Y and Beetdigger BYU logos. Those were on the BYU Store website on Monday, but those items are no longer listed.

BYU did roll out a new edition of the “final Independent tour” t-shirt in black. The shirt, designed by players on this year’s BYU football team, features BYU’s 2022 schedule on the back. It costs $12.99 for both adult and youth sizes.

COUGARNATION GET YOUR BLACK OUT GAME DAY TEES TODAY!!!

If you’re going to Las Vegas this weekend get your game day gear at the @byustore while supplies last. GO COUGHS!!!

#👁am👦🏽🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/LkM5R85HXn — #IamJackDamuni 🇫🇯 (@JackDamuni) October 3, 2022

BYU has worn black uniforms on four previous occasions. The first blackout game for BYU football was in 2012 against a Top 10 opponent in Oregon State. BYU is 3-1 all-time in the black threads, with the most recent appearance coming in 2020 on senior night against San Diego State.

BYU fans can show off their blackout attire at a FanFest in Las Vegas this Friday night at Craig Ranch Regional Park from 6-8 pm (Pacific Time). It’s the second consecutive year BYU held a FanFest in Vegas the night before a BYU football game played at Allegiant Stadium.

Well. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: KSL 5 TV (Pregame coverage from Las Vegas begins at 5 pm)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame in Vegas begins at noon)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio.

