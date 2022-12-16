BYU Football Adds Transfer Portal Kicker Will Ferrin From Boise St.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – BYU football picked up its first transfer Portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU.

I’m coming home! 🔵🤙 Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen. Let’s go to work! #Committed @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/6kPCn3Bv2u — Will Ferrin (@wtferrin) December 16, 2022

Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around specialist, Ferrin didn’t attempt any field goals during his two years at Boise State. But he was the starter this past season on kickoffs.

Ferrin follows Kelly Poppinga, the Co-Special Teams Coordinator at Boise State, this past season. Poppinga is the new special teams coordinator at BYU.

Ferrin’s commitment is an important one for BYU. BYU’s starting kicker this season is Jake Oldroyd. Oldroyd announced that he is moving on from BYU after this weekend’s Bowl game. So BYU doesn’t have a kicker that they can turn to. Getting Ferrin gives BYU a kicking specialist for next season.

Ferrin has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. Since this is his first transfer as an undergraduate student, Ferrin is eligible to play in 2023 for BYU.

Out of Davis High, Ferrin committed to play for Utah State before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Canada. While on his mission, he flipped his commitment to Boise State. Now he is on the move to Provo.

Ferrin competed in the Chris Sailer Kicking program during his prep career. They earned a four-and-a-half star rating. Sailer wrote on Ferrin’s evaluation, “He is a great athlete with a live leg. He hits a pure ball off the ground on a field goal and has a 55+ yard range. He drives the ball deep on kickoffs with solid hang time. Will also has great potential as a punter.”

