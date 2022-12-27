BYU Football Adds BSU’s Jackson Cravens From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former Timpview High star Jackson Cravens is returning to Provo to play for BYU.

Cravens stepped out of the Transfer Portal from Boise State to sign with the Cougars. BYU announced the signing of Cravens on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Cravens is a defensive tackle that played three seasons with the Broncos.

So Grateful for this opportunity, can’t wait to get to work! Go Cougs!🤙 https://t.co/Sh8S5Noa1h — Jackson Cravens (@jacksoncravens5) December 27, 2022

This past season, he appeared in 10 games, recording two starts. Cravens started in Boise State’s Bowl win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

A Nephew to Utah head Coach Kyle Whittingham, before his three seasons with the Broncos, Cravens was a signee in Utah’s class of 2018. He appeared in one game for the Utes, utilizing a redshirt year.

Cravens is also a cousin to former USC star and NFL safety Su’a Cravens.

During his time with the Broncos, Cravens recorded 74 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Throughout his three seasons, he started in 13 games for the Broncos.

He joins a BYU defensive line looking to change its identity under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill and defensive assistants Kelly Poppinga and Sione Po’uha.

Pouha sent his first tweet as a member of the BYU staff, reacting to the news of Cravens signing with the Cougars. “Yes sirrr…,” tweeted Pouha.

Cravens is the third transfer from Boise State during the 2023 cycle. The other two are kicker Will Ferrin and edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah. BYU is now up to six transfer additions this cycle with RB Aidan Robbins (Louisville), QB Kedon Slovis (USC), and DT Wyatt Dawe (Southern Utah).

Cravens has one year of Eligibility remaining as a Graduate transfer.

The 2023 season will be BYU football’s first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

