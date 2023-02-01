BYU Football 2023 Schedule: Things I like and Things I don’t

After months of waiting, delays, and speculation, the figurative Envelope carrying the Inaugural Big 12 schedule arrived at the Student Athlete Building in Provo on Tuesday. The letter might as well have been postmarked July 1, 2011, but even if it was late, it’s been welcomed with open arms. After having the opportunity to digest the news, here are five things I like and five things I dislike about BYU’s first conference Slate in over a decade.

Things I like

1. BYU is in a Power 5 conference

It’s long overdue, but after 50 years of being one of the winningest programs in the sport, BYU has a seat at the table. The news is enough to make a grown man weep at the office, and certainly enough to view the schedule as perfection no matter who is on it.

2. The Home Slate looks light and that’s good

Many of the Big 12’s top teams will not be visiting Provo this season, but that could benefit BYU’s quest to make a Bowl game in their first year of P5 inclusion. SUU and Sam Houston State were both FCS level in 2022, Cincinnati is making the same transition BYU is without the head coach that got them there, and Iowa State and Oklahoma both finished 2022 with losing records. While it is not ideal for season ticket values, BYU’s most winnable games will be played where BYU is best at winning. That’s a positive.

3. October bye week before TCU

Getting a bye week before week 11 for the first time in three years is a huge win for player health and safety. It’s a bigger win that BYU gets a full 15 days to prepare before traveling to Fort Worth to face the defending national runner-up.

4. BYU gets Texas and Oklahoma

BYU is one of four conference mates and the only Big 12 newcomer that gets a crack at both Texas and Oklahoma in what might be their final year in the conference. Visiting Austin automatically shoots to the top of every BYU fan’s travel itinerary while welcoming Oklahoma to Provo for the first time becomes the first blue blood to visit Lavell Edwards Stadium in a decade. While they won’t be in the conference long, it’s fun to play both, but remember: No matter what happens this fall, BYU will be the only Big 12 member with an all-time winning record against both.

5. Oklahoma has Senior Day

Let’s do a quick rundown of BYU’s eight Senior Day opponents since 2016. Utah Tech, Idaho State twice, San Diego State, New Mexico State, UMASS, Utah State and… Oklahoma. First off, I love the shade thrown by the conference to send one of the departing members to Provo in late November, but I also love it as an opportunity for the first Senior class since the Mountain West days to be sent off in a Gonzaga 2020 type atmosphere.

A live reaction of all of us opening twitter at noon on Tuesday.

Things I don’t like

1. The first Big12 game is on the road

It’s ok to be a little bummed that BYU’s first P5 conference game is away from home. The Buzz in Provo surrounding that first game would be electric enough to singe the Cougar faithful living in Huntington Beach. At the end of the day, though, as long as the game happens, it doesn’t matter where it’s played. Lawrence, Kansas is a great city with great barbeque and great sports history. The moment will be worth the trip.

2. BYU’s Big 12 Home Opener against a fellow newcomer is a Friday

Let me first express how generous it was for the Big 12 to accommodate BYU’s wishes not to play on general conference Saturday, but I personally wish BYU’s first home game was on a day where fans wouldn’t have to scramble to get off work. Additionally, while I love Cincinnati, playing them feels different since we are not accustomed to seeing the Big 12 logo on their uniform like we are an Oklahoma State or Texas. Still, Cincinnati will become just the second College Football Playoff participant to visit Provo and would be a perfect Celebration partner for a historic moment in Lavell Edwards Stadium.

3. Well Baylor

I get that BYU and Baylor played the last two years, but there is just too much to love about this match up for it not to be played every year. It rates through the roof on TV, the fanbases are similar demographically, and between former coaches and transfers, Baylor has transformed themselves into BYU-Waco already. It might take a second for the dust to settle, but I am ready for the Bible Bash to become an annual tradition.

4. Two weeks on the road to Texas and West Virginia

BYU will travel over 3,000 miles during that two-week stretch. Brutal. Couple that with this being the back end of BYU’s toughest stretch at TCU, vs Texas Tech, at Texas and at West Virginia, BYU could be reeling by the time they reach Morgantown. West Virginia is one of the more winnable games on paper, but coming off that stretch makes it more dicey than most BYU fans would like.

5. Two home games between September 9th and November 11th

I understand the need at the conference level to make sure everyone gets a relatively equal number of home games, but BYU’s current slate features two early, two late, and a long way from home in between. BYU will play two home games between September 9th and November 11thwhich is a bummer for fans, but also something to monitor as BYU lives out of their suitcases for nearly two months.

Bonus thing I like

1. BYU is in a P5 conference

Did I mention this yet? This schedule release represents the blood, sweat and tears of coaches, administrators and student athletes over the past 100 years that have led the university to this moment, and allow me to speak for all of them in saying it is long overdue.