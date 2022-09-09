BYU Finds No Evidence Of Racial Abuse Against Black Duke Volleyball Player

Topline

Brigham Young University said Friday it did not uncover evidence of a fan uttering a racial slur at Duke University volleyball player Rachel Richardson and lifted a ban on the person who allegedly delivered the abuse, in a divisive saga that quickly drew national attention.

BYU’s campus in Provo, Utah. Getty Images

The school said in a statement it reviewed all audio and video recordings of the August August 26 match and conducted interviews with more than 50 players and personnel at the match and failed to find “any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event.” Rachel Richardson, the Sole Black starter on Duke’s team, said following the contest she and other Black teammates were the targets of racial slurs and heckling during the match, leading BYU to subsequently bar the person who Duke identified as the abuser from all BYU Athletic events. Following the game, Duke refused to play another game on BYU’s campus, and the University of South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley followed by canceling her team’s upcoming games against BYU, saying she wanted to protect her players from facing racist taunts. After BYU campus police said August 30 they did not observe evidence of the fan in question uttering a racial slur, many prominent far-right figures and social media users claimed the event was entirely fabricated, including baselessly accusing Richardson’s godmother Lesa Pamplin of using the incident as a way to prop up her campaign for an elected judge seat in Texas.

Duke Athletic Director Nina King stood by Richardson in a statement Friday: “The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question.” Richardson did not respond to Forbes‘ request for comment and has not spoken on the issue since last month, although she has continued to play.

BYU’s student population is less than 1% Black, according to the latest federal government data, and the university has been accused of institutional racism. A TikTok account started by five Black BYU students dedicated to exposing racism on campus has gone viral, with over 700,000 followers on the platform.

