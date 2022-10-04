BYU fans Accused again of using racial slurs, this time at soccer game

University of Southern California Women’s soccer players said BYU fans directed racial slurs at them last year after USC players kneeled during the national anthem before the teams played at BYU, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The USC players said BYU fans chanted, “Stand up, n-word” in reaction to USC players kneeling during the anthem before the game on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the person.

On Friday, the Guardian reported that five soccer players from a visiting team told the newspaper they heard the n-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a game at BYU in 2021. The players and the school were not identified in the story.

