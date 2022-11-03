BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games.

For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.

Before BYU’s 109-69 exhibition win over Ottawa (Ariz.), the hip-hop song was not played on Wednesday night. It won’t be played again.

BYU moving on from “Power” by Kanye West

A spokesperson from BYU athletics confirmed to KSL Sports that the Athletic department has “decided not to play it” moving forward.

The decision from BYU comes on the heels of Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, making antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews. BYU isn’t the only Athletic department in college sports to move on from West’s music. Texas A&M dropped “Power” from their pregame entrance inside Kyle Field before home football games.

West has also lost significant sponsorships since making his antisemitic comments, headlined by Adidas, who produced his Yeezy shoes.

Before announcing the starting lineups on Wednesday night, BYU played Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” during a hype video that was played on the big screen.

The 2022-23 season tips off against Idaho State

BYU basketball opens the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7, against Idaho State in Provo. Tip-off is at 7 pm This season is BYU’s last as a member of the West Coast Conference before they join the Big 12 beginning on July 1, 2023.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper