BYU, College Football Communities Pay Tribute To Sione Veikoso

PROVO, Utah – BYU football Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso tragically passed away at the age of 22.

Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. Three other people were seriously injured in the accident that saw a retaining wall collapse.

Once the BYU football program issued a formal statement on Veikoso’s passing, players and coaches from the BYU family shared their memories of Veikoso. The college football community also extended their condolences to Veikoso, his family, and the BYU program.

Here’s a compilation of some of the tributes for Sione Veikoso on social media.

BYU football head Coach Kalani Sitake

We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione! https://t.co/F2xSEynQpM — Kalani F Sitake (@kalanifsitake) December 31, 2022

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Terrible news. Our hearts are with Sione’s family. https://t.co/lLAzWb1Bkz — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) December 31, 2022

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe

The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso. May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione. https://t.co/mcLuYjlf6M — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) December 31, 2022

Sr. associate athletic director Liz Darger

Praying for peace for all of Sione’s loved ones, family, friends, coaches, and teammates as they mourn his passing. 💙 https://t.co/d61rvgC45V — Liz Darger (@lizdarger) December 31, 2022

BYU running backs Coach Harvey Unga

One of the happiest and light-spirited guys on the team. A beast on the field but the kindest person you’ll ever meet off the field. Love and prayers to Sione’s family 💙🙏🏾💙 https://t.co/CyNbncqo84 — Harvey Unga (@unga45) December 31, 2022

Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake

I’m going to miss this young man’s smile. I was blessed to know him. Life is precious. Remember to tell your loved ones often how much you love them. RIL Sione 🙏🏽🕊️ https://t.co/Kl0xEi9nxU — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) December 31, 2022

Defensive Assistant Sione Po’uha

Toka à ‘i he nonga moe fiemalie ‘ae ‘Eiki’.🕊🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/rKfHzWyvil — Sione Pouha (@Pouha91) December 31, 2022

Associate head coach Jay Hill

Rest In Peace Sione. Our prayers go out to your family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/6IzrRNUaB8 — Jay Hill (@CoachJayHill) December 31, 2022

Analyst Gavin Fowler

Absolutely heart breaking. Sione had a gigantic heart and such an uplifting spirit. We will all miss him dearly. Rest in Love brother. 💔 https://t.co/leAhLU962X — Gavin Fowler (@gavinfowler16) December 31, 2022

Director of Campus Experience Brandon Bradley

My guy, it’s like it was yesterday when we were eating and chopping it up on the dock at Deer creek. Blessings to your family and keep watching over us all. RIP🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/h4lIUrKwi1 — Brandon Bradley (@Bbradley_BYU) December 31, 2022

Director of Football Relations Jack Damuni

His dream was to always play for @BYUfootball. On the field he was the silent and hard working man on a mission. Once practice gets done he was the most soft spoken Humble person in the Locker room. Everybody loved him.

Rest in love and peace Nephew I love you forever.🇹🇴🇫🇯

😭😭😭 https://t.co/z9SfNs6Qgq — #IamJackDamuni 🇫🇯 (@JackDamuni) December 31, 2022

Utah cornerbacks Coach Sharrieff Shah

To my Brothers down south and Sione Veikoso’s family, I am so sorry for Sione’s untimely passing. May God continue to bless and protect each of you during this painful period. https://t.co/VCHVSHIDhE — Sharrieff Shah Sr. (@UteReef33) December 31, 2022

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert

Thoughts and prayers are with the BYU football family and Sione’s family and friends through this tough time. https://t.co/4XHg9Hzaol — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 31, 2022

Washington State running back coach, and former BYU RB Mark Atuaia

Reverberating thru the Tongan/Poly community right now. I recruited him outta Kailua HS a few years back as his high school Coach was my former teammate. Life is so fragile, folks. Rest in Love, young Toko https://t.co/1YSuASAJv8 — Mark Atuaia (@CoachAtuaia) December 31, 2022

Hilinski’s Hope Foundation

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Sione’s family and friends. We’re so very sorry. ❤️❤️❤️ — Hilinski’s Hope (@HilinskisHope) December 31, 2022

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Football

Sending prayers to our friends at @BYUfootball and to the Veikoso ‘ohana. Rest in peace, Sione. 💙💚 https://t.co/PhOtFVaVGY — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 31, 2022

Hawaii wide receiver coach, and former Southern Utah T-Bird Jared Ursua

Praying for the Kailua Ohana’ 💚🌈#TillWeMeet https://t.co/5BTqNYAYEo — Jared Ursua (@ursua05) December 31, 2022

BYU linebacker Max Tooley

Heartbroken to see a teammate, roommate, and genuine friend leave this earth so soon. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Rest in paradise Sione🫶🏻 https://t.co/oJilmULtHf — Maxwell Tooley (@maxtooley23) December 31, 2022

Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia

Offensive lineman Lisala Tai

😭😭😭 — Lisala Tai (@lisalatai58) December 31, 2022

Speechless! We’d talk about our future here at the Y so many times. I love you and I miss you tokoua! This next season for you! Ofas bro! LL72😓💙🕊️ https://t.co/sv4mA2ZQzL — Lisala Tai (@lisalatai58) December 31, 2022

Lorenzo Fauate

I love you brother 🤍🕊️ #72 https://t.co/1wUku9e9ej — Lorenzo Fauatea 🇼🇸 (@ZFauatea) December 31, 2022

Joe Tukuafu

ofa atu toko. Say hi to grandpa for me!! https://t.co/UNGn3IqDCI — JTØG🇹🇴 (@JTukuafu104) December 31, 2022

Houston Heimuli

Rest in Love tokua https://t.co/mRyuv3wORt — Houston Heimuli (@HHeimuli) December 31, 2022

BYU signs Siale Esera

RIL @SioneVeikoso72 . May God be with the Veikoso family during this difficult time. Ofa atu uso 🙏🏽💙🙏🏽 https://t.co/mKM52deVY2 — Siale Tuiteelagi Esera (@EseraSiale) December 31, 2022

