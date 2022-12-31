BYU, College Football Communities Pay Tribute To Sione Veikoso

PROVO, Utah – BYU football Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso tragically passed away at the age of 22.

Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. Three other people were seriously injured in the accident that saw a retaining wall collapse.

Once the BYU football program issued a formal statement on Veikoso’s passing, players and coaches from the BYU family shared their memories of Veikoso. The college football community also extended their condolences to Veikoso, his family, and the BYU program.

Here’s a compilation of some of the tributes for Sione Veikoso on social media.

BYU football head Coach Kalani Sitake

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe

Sr. associate athletic director Liz Darger

BYU running backs Coach Harvey Unga

Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake

Defensive Assistant Sione Po’uha

Associate head coach Jay Hill

Analyst Gavin Fowler

Director of Campus Experience Brandon Bradley

Director of Football Relations Jack Damuni

Utah cornerbacks Coach Sharrieff Shah

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert

Washington State running back coach, and former BYU RB Mark Atuaia

Hilinski’s Hope Foundation

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Football

Hawaii wide receiver coach, and former Southern Utah T-Bird Jared Ursua

BYU linebacker Max Tooley

Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia

Offensive lineman Lisala Tai

Lorenzo Fauate

Joe Tukuafu

Houston Heimuli

BYU signs Siale Esera

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button